Roscoe Raymond Ramey, 95, Cave City, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late George and Julia Davis Ramey. He was a U S Army Veteran of WWII; a retired electrician; an avid golfer and pool player; and a member of the Cave City Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years Margaret Jessie Ramey; two daughters: Wanda (David) Rutherford and Janet (Chuck) Jones all of Cave City; four grandchildren: Aaron Ramey, Beth (Stanley) Taylor, Graham (Sarah) Rutherford, and Taylor Crews; three sisters: Allison (Richard) Harris of Florida, Jean Word of Summer Shade, and Frances Ann Beasley of North Carolina; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Ramey; a grandson, Devin Crews; and five brothers: Leon, Rondel, Robert (Bobby), Joe, and Kenneth Ramey.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 2 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to T J Samson Hospice.