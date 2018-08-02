on 02/08/2018 |

Rose Ann Williams 87 of Glasgow died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at her residence. A native of Taylor County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. J D and Cecila Jane Osborne Campbell.

Rose, along with her husband Sidney was co-owners of the Carpet Barn for approximately 38 years. She was a dedicated member of the Glasgow Bible Church, a avid UK Fan, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Walking Club at the Glasgow Recreation Department and received recognition for walking 1000 miles. She was devoted to her family and was an avid gardener.

She is survived by her husband, Sidney O Williams; her children, Jeannie Williams, Susan Branstetter and Jason (‘Donna) Williams; her grandchildren, Jessi (Dustin) Hampton, Hunter Branstetter, Alek Branstetter and Audri Williams; great-grandchildren, Kaden Hampton and Zoey Branstetter; brothers and sisters, Edna Dixon of Illinois, Clarence (Joan) Campbell of Virginia, Earl (Louise)Campbell Campbellsville and Willard Campbell of Massachusetts and a sister in law, Margie Campbell of Campbellsville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Williams; four sisters, Connie Lester, Bonnie Cox, Belle Kessler and Barbara McCowan; three brothers, Howard Campbell, Charles Jr Campbell and Albert Campbell.

Funeral services for Rose Ann Williams will be held at 11AM Saturday at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with interment in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens at 2:30pmEST. Visitation after 4pm Friday. Alternate expressions of sympathy are suggested to Gideon’s International.