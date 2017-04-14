Rose M Thomas, 86, of South Carolina and formerly of Glasgow, died Thursday, April 13, 2017, in South Carolina. She was born in Chardon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Julian and Marjorie Mills Pot. Mrs. Thomas was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Jewell Thomas; 1 sister, Lillian; 3 daughters: Julie Mastrangelo (Patrick, deceased), Brenda Peoples (Gary), Lucinda Thomas (Griffith); 1 son R Bruce Thomas (Karen); 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to come and pay their respects Monday, April 17, from 5–7 PM, Crow Funeral Home, Glasgow. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2017, also at Crow Funeral Home, at 11 AM.

Rose and Jewell owned and operated Thomas & Son Greenhouses & Nursery in Chesterland, Ohio for many years. Rose loved flowers–especially yellow roses. She often gifted customers with extra plants. She loved to give gifts to others–baked goods, carefully-selected books, but especially a welcoming smile. She truly embodied the gift of hospitality. She had a wonderful sense of humor.

Rose and Jewell enjoyed touring in their classic automobiles, and also taking trips in their motor home.

Rose will be most remembered for freely offering love and friendship to all. Her children adore her.