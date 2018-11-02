on 02/11/2018 |

Rose Mary McCoy, 74, of Glasgow, died Friday February 9, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late Hollis Perkins and Katie Matthews. She was a retired machine operator at Mallory’s for over 30 years and member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Wayne McCoy of Glasgow; 2 daughters Joy Cartwright and Sorida Sneed (Tim) both of Glasgow; 1 son Jason McCoy (Crystal) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Katie Fields, Cheyenne Sneed, Hannah McCoy and Dallon McCoy all of Glasgow; 2 great grandchildren Emma-Kate Fields and Colt Fields of Glasgow; 3 sisters Lera Kingrey and Beth Harper of Glasgow and Nina Cordor (Don) of LA.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 3 sisters Imo Baumgardner, Lucille Dyer and Wanitta Carter; 3 brothers Hershel, Ormal and Tommy Perkins; 2 grandsons Aaron McCoy and Corey Rich.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday February 13, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Monday at the funeral home.