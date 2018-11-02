Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROSE MARY MCCOY

on 02/11/2018 |

Rose Mary McCoy, 74, of Glasgow, died Friday February 9, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late Hollis Perkins and Katie Matthews. She was a retired machine operator at Mallory’s for over 30 years and member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Wayne McCoy of Glasgow; 2 daughters Joy Cartwright and Sorida Sneed (Tim) both of Glasgow; 1 son Jason McCoy (Crystal) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Katie Fields, Cheyenne Sneed, Hannah McCoy and Dallon McCoy all of Glasgow; 2 great grandchildren Emma-Kate Fields and Colt Fields of Glasgow; 3 sisters Lera Kingrey and Beth Harper of Glasgow and Nina Cordor (Don) of LA.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 3 sisters Imo Baumgardner, Lucille Dyer and Wanitta Carter; 3 brothers Hershel, Ormal and Tommy Perkins; 2 grandsons Aaron McCoy and Corey Rich.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday February 13, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Monday at the funeral home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROSE MARY MCCOY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Joe Austin

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:30 PM CST on February 11, 2018
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on February 11, 2018
Overcast
Currently
38°
Overcast
Overcast
Sunday 02/11 20%
High 39° / Low 28°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Monday 02/12 20%
High 45° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 02/13 10%
High 58° / Low 47°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Sun 11

Brother Dale Copas will preach at Hanging Fork Baptist Church

February 11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Barren County High School SBDM

February 12 @ 3:45 PM - 5:00 PM
Mon 12

Open House for Parks and Recreation

February 12 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Glasgow vs. Butler County Basketball (Boys)

February 12 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 13

Barren County vs Metcalfe County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.