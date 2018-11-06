Logo


Rosemarie Clemons

on 06/11/2018 |

Rosemarie Clemons, 83, of Glasgow, died Friday June 8, 2018 at the Glenview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Glasgow. She was born in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Ronald Lee and Ruth Cook. Mrs. Clemons was a homemaker and self-employed housekeeper. She was a member of the Seventh – day Adventist Church since 2002.

Survivors include a daughter, Ellamae Stephan (Danny) of Allyn, WA; son, Leroy Nicholas (Lisa) of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ruby Huff and Mae Likens both of Glasgow. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jackie Clemons; a daughter Ruby Jean Harris; a brother, Roy B. Cook.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph, KY. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday morning until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

