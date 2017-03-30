Rosetta Edwards, age 48, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville , TN. She was and was a member of Little Blue Springs Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Kermit Wilson and the late Frances Edwards.

She is survived by one daughter, Tialia Edwards, Horse Cave, KY; one sister, Evelyn Edwards, Horse Cave, KY; two brothers, Carl Edwards, Hardyville, KY, Elvin “Tootsie” Edwards and wife Billie Joe, Horse Cave, KY; one nephew, A.J. Edwards and wife April; five nieces, Amanda Edwards, Tonya Hazelwood, Brittany Edwards, Leslie Edwards, Staysha Edwards; one great niece, Malaysia Edwards; three great nephews, Javion Edwards, Javarious Edwards, Adrian Edwards Jr..

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Little Blue Springs Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Little Blue Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Reed officiating. Interment will be at Little Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Rosetta Edwards Memorial Fund at Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.