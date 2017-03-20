ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP ENDS WITH DRUG ARREST

On Monday, March 20th 2017, at around 4:00 a.m. Officer Garth Avery observed a vehicle traveling on South Dixie Highway traveling with one headlight. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in reference to the traffic violation. Upon further investigation and deployment of Cave City Police Department K-9 Jax”, a positive indication of narcotics was detected by the K-9 unit. A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Officer Avery arrested the operator of the vehicle, Dylan Loyall, 19, of Upton, charging him with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, 2 counts of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance 1st offense- methamphetamine. Loyall was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. An occupant of the vehicle, Charles Wease, Horsecave, was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Avery was assisted in the investigation by Officer Paul Reynolds and Cave City PD K-9 unit “Jax.”