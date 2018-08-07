Logo


ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

On Wednesday, July 5th, 2018 at approximately 12:20 AM CST Trooper Billy Begley conducted a routine traffic stop on a blue 2001 Chevy blazer on Jamestown Street in Columbia. Trooper Begley issued a citation to the driver for failure to wear seatbelts while Columbia P.D. Officer Johnny Dial officer walked around the vehicle with his canine Gunner. Officer Dial stated that the canine positively alerted on the vehicle. Trooper Begley and other officers searched the vehicle and located a couple syringes with a clear substance in them and a marijuana joint. All these items were found in a container belonging to 19 year old passenger, Sabrina Lowther of Somerset. Lowther was charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine) and Possession of marijuana. Lowther was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. Trooper Begley was assisted by Columbia Police Department and the Adair County Sheriffs office.

