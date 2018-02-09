ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO TWO DRUG ARRESTS

on 09/02/2018 |

On Wednesday around 8:31 central time, Trooper Scott Curry was on routine patrol when he observed a black 2017 dodge pickup truck travellling westbound on Hodgenville Road at a high rate of speed. Trooper Curry initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the pickup, 29 year old, Sara Hartman and a passenger 31 year old, Justin Ratliff both of Campbellsville.

Upon contact Trooper Curry noticed that Hartman and Ratliff both appeared to be under the influence. When he asked both to step out of the vehicle he observed Ratliff trying to conceal something in his pocket. After searching Ratliff; Trooper Curry located a glass smoke pipe in his pocket with suspected methamphetamine residue in it. Trooper Curry then searched the vehicle and located another glass smoke pipe, straws, several small baggies and approximately 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Hartman was arrested and charged with speeding 23 mph over the speed limit, license to be in possession, failure to produce an insurance card, DUI 1st, failure to wear a seatbeld and tampering with physical evidence.

Ratliff was charted with public intoxication, trafficking in a control substance 1st degree 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt, and tampering with physical evidence.

Both were lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.