Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO TWO DRUG ARRESTS

on 09/02/2018 |

On Wednesday around 8:31 central time, Trooper Scott Curry was on routine patrol when he observed a black 2017 dodge pickup truck travellling westbound on Hodgenville Road at a high rate of speed. Trooper Curry initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the pickup, 29 year old, Sara Hartman and a passenger 31 year old, Justin Ratliff both of Campbellsville.

 

Upon contact Trooper Curry noticed that Hartman and Ratliff both appeared to be under the influence. When he asked both to step out of the vehicle he observed Ratliff trying to conceal something in his pocket. After searching Ratliff; Trooper Curry located a glass smoke pipe in his pocket with suspected methamphetamine residue in it. Trooper Curry then searched the vehicle and located another glass smoke pipe, straws, several small baggies and approximately 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

 

Hartman was arrested and charged with speeding 23 mph over the speed limit, license to be in possession, failure to produce an insurance card, DUI 1st, failure to wear a seatbeld and tampering with physical evidence.

 

Ratliff was charted with public intoxication, trafficking in a control substance 1st degree 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt, and tampering with physical evidence.

 

Both were lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO TWO DRUG ARRESTS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

DILLARD RIGSBY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
70°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 09/02 20%
High 90° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 09/03 40%
High 90° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Tuesday 09/04 10%
High 91° / Low 69°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.