Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Roxie Irvin

on 06/22/2018 |

Roxie Irvin, 79, of  Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, June 22nd, at Nashville, TN. Roxie was born in Sulphur Lick, KY on May 12, 1939, daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Sams) and Harter T. Irvin. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Arlene England & Anna Belle Irvin.

Roxie is survived by two brothers, Clyde Irvin, of Mount Hermon, KY; John Irvin, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Graveside Service will be at Skaggs Creek Cemetery, Rock Bridge, KY, at 12 noon on Saturday, June 23rd, Interment at Skaggs Creek Cemetery. No services at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Roxie Irvin”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRANK AND MELINDA PAYNE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 06/22 20%
High 82° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 06/23 20%
High 84° / Low 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Sunday 06/24 80%
High 86° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.