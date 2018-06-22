on 06/22/2018 |

Roxie Irvin, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, June 22nd, at Nashville, TN. Roxie was born in Sulphur Lick, KY on May 12, 1939, daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Sams) and Harter T. Irvin. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Arlene England & Anna Belle Irvin.

Roxie is survived by two brothers, Clyde Irvin, of Mount Hermon, KY; John Irvin, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Graveside Service will be at Skaggs Creek Cemetery, Rock Bridge, KY, at 12 noon on Saturday, June 23rd, Interment at Skaggs Creek Cemetery. No services at the funeral home.