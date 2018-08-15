Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROY A MCDOUGAL

on 08/15/2018 |

Roy A. McDougal, age 80, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his residence.  The Kyrock native was born on November 8, 1937 to the late Mark McDougal and Rosie McDougal Harrison.  He was married to his devoted wife of over sixty-years, Barbara Johnson McDougal, who survives. 

Roy retired as a truck driver from Consolidated Freightways.  He was a member of the Teamsters Union and the Jaycees.  He was also a former chairman of the Edmonson County Republican Party,  and a member of Brownsville General Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Brad McDougal (Pat) of Brownsville; one daughter, Kelli Meredith (Greg) of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Elizabeth McDougal, Douglas Roy Hurt and Hunter Meredith; one great grandchild, Jack McDougal Swayne; one sister, Joan Skaggs (Clinton) of Sweeden and several nieces and nephews.  He was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister,  Wayne McDougle, Bill McDougle and Mary Frances Ashley. 

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Thursday, August 16, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, Friday, August 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 pm, Friday, August 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROY A MCDOUGAL”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

MAYOR RANDALL CURRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
85°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/15 20%
High 88° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/16 50%
High 85° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 08/17 80%
High 83° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.