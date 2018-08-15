on 08/15/2018 |

Roy A. McDougal, age 80, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his residence. The Kyrock native was born on November 8, 1937 to the late Mark McDougal and Rosie McDougal Harrison. He was married to his devoted wife of over sixty-years, Barbara Johnson McDougal, who survives.

Roy retired as a truck driver from Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and the Jaycees. He was also a former chairman of the Edmonson County Republican Party, and a member of Brownsville General Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Brad McDougal (Pat) of Brownsville; one daughter, Kelli Meredith (Greg) of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Elizabeth McDougal, Douglas Roy Hurt and Hunter Meredith; one great grandchild, Jack McDougal Swayne; one sister, Joan Skaggs (Clinton) of Sweeden and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, Wayne McDougle, Bill McDougle and Mary Frances Ashley.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Thursday, August 16, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, Friday, August 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Friday, August 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel