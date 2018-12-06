on 06/12/2018 |

Roy Allen Wright, 71, of Austin, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at this residence. He was a son of the late Gus Allen and Wilkie Lois Neal Wright.

He is survived by three sons: Donald Wright (Shanna), Danny Ray Wright and David Eugene Wright; one daughter: Jennifer Schuff (Gregory); six grandchildren: Savannah Wright, Katherine Wright, Shiloh Wright (Pa’s Precious Angel), Leif Schuff, Waya Schuff and Amelia Schuff; four brothers: Willie Edward (April) Wright, Danny Gene (Debbie) Wright, Johnny Dennis (Vickie) Wright and Louis Ervin (Carolyn) Wright; three sisters: Iva Lee Wright, Eva Lou Nelson (Randy) and Ada Carver; one brother-in-law: James Bennett.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son Roy Allen Wright, Jr.; one sister: Virginia Bennett; one brother-in-law: Daniel Carver.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.