ROY B HOUCHENS

on 05/30/2018

Roy B. Houchens, 82, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late James Everett and Mary Bell Simmons Houchens.  Roy was retired from T. J. Samson Community Hospital and was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church.

He is survived by four children; Debbie McKinney (David) of Glasgow, Julie Smith (Mike) of St. Augustine, FL, Donnie Houchens of Glasgow and Ronnie Houchens (Regina) of Indianapolis, IN; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 brother, Billy Houchens (Rebecca) of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 5pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.

