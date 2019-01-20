Logo


Roy C. Starnes

on 01/20/2019

Roy C. Starnes, 86, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 16th, peacefully, at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.

Roy was born in Monroe County, KY on May 1, 1932, son of the late Clarice (Bartley) and John Clifton Starnes. He married Vonda Ferguson November 27, 1951 at the home of Bro. Phemister. He was a life long Farmer.

Roy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vonda (Ferguson) Starnes of Tompkinsville, KY

daughter, Gayle, wife of Rick Meek, of Glasgow, KY; son, Ronnie Starnes, of Mud Lick, KY; two sisters, Phyllis Daugherty, of Jeffersonville, IN; Anne Sims, of San Antonio, TX. brother, Roger Starnes, of Louisville, KY; 7 Grandchildren, Andrew & Andrea Starnes, Jenny (Starnes) & Jeremy VanMeter, Cody & Amberly Meek, Casey & Amanda Meek, step-grandchildren, Alena (Meek) & Juston Clark, Kattie (Stephens) & Chris Wyatt & Shellie (Stephens) & Trey Bowling, 16 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Brynley & Gradey Starnes, Ellie & Garrett VanMeter, Trapper, Ava & Lacey Meek, Kirk Morgan, Justus Meek, Chloe Clark, Ethan & Conner Wyatt & Mia Raye, A.J. & James Bowling; daughter-in-law, Paula McPherson Starnes.

Son, Donnie Starnes, brothers, Rondall, Lonnie, John Ed, Harley, Cecil, Jerry & Steven & sisters, Judy Owens, Runelle Lyvers & Evelyn Fields preceded him in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 22nd, with Loy Milam officiating.

Visitation, Monday 2-8 PM and Tuesday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

