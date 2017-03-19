Roy Jenkins, age 72 of Horse Cave passed away Thursday March 16, 2017 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a native of Oklahoma and was a truck driver. He loved to fish and be outdoors and loved Nascar. He served in the Navy. He was a member of the V.F.W post 5906 in Glasgow, KY and American Legion post 0200 in Louisville, KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lee and Gladys Erma Wagers Jenkins.

He is survived his wife of 50 and a half years, Carole Jenkins, 5 children, Aaron Payton and Kelly Sean Payton of Horse Cave, Brian Caudill and LeighAnne Caudill of Leitchfield, Steven Johnson of Charleston, MO, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Cremation has been chosen by the family and services will be private.