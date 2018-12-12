Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Roy L. Hornback

on 12/12/2018 |

Roy L. Hornback, age 85, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by one son, Kyle Hornback, Bardstown, KY; one daughter, Andra Graham and husband David, Hammonsville, KY; one sister, Melba Hatcher, Murray, KY; one brother, Lamonte Hornback, Elizabethtown, KY; three grandchildren, Wesley Hornback, Brandon Graham, Bradley Decker; one great grandchild, Charlsa Graham.

He was the son of the late Gentry Hornback and the late Irene Noe Hornback and husband of the late Shirley Elaine Hazelwood Hornback.He was also preceded in death by twin sons, Kerry & Kevin Hornback.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Day and Bro. Freeman Sullivan officiating. Interment will be at Barren Run Cemetery, Sonora, KY.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, December 14, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Masonic service will be held 6:00 PM CT, Friday, December 14, 2018 by Bonnieville Masonic Lodge ACME#851. Condolences may also be expressed at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Roy L. Hornback”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

KATHY PEDIGO

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
51°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 12/12 20%
High 53° / Low 41°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 12/13 20%
High 56° / Low 45°
Overcast
Rain
Friday 12/14 100%
High 52° / Low 46°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.