on 12/12/2018 |

Roy L. Hornback, age 85, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by one son, Kyle Hornback, Bardstown, KY; one daughter, Andra Graham and husband David, Hammonsville, KY; one sister, Melba Hatcher, Murray, KY; one brother, Lamonte Hornback, Elizabethtown, KY; three grandchildren, Wesley Hornback, Brandon Graham, Bradley Decker; one great grandchild, Charlsa Graham.

He was the son of the late Gentry Hornback and the late Irene Noe Hornback and husband of the late Shirley Elaine Hazelwood Hornback.He was also preceded in death by twin sons, Kerry & Kevin Hornback.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Day and Bro. Freeman Sullivan officiating. Interment will be at Barren Run Cemetery, Sonora, KY.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, December 14, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Masonic service will be held 6:00 PM CT, Friday, December 14, 2018 by Bonnieville Masonic Lodge ACME#851. Condolences may also be expressed at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.