Roy Lee Turner, 85, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 23rd, at his home. Roy Lee was born in Monroe County, KY on May 24, 1932, a son of the late Minnie Belle (Lloyd) and Early Turner.

He was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. He was retired from Brown and Williamson as a Mechanic. He was a mason at Bethlehem. Roy Lee also served in the navy for 4 years.

On December 23, 1958, he married Jan Turner in Lafayette, TN. Jan preceded him in death on February 9, 2018.

Other than his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, William Lee, Marshall and Arlis J. Turner, and sister, Alberta Emberton.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 25th, 2018. Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M., with Masonic Service at 7:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-12:00 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Mudlick Fire Department or to Bethlehem Cemetery.