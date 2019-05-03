on 03/05/2019 |

Roy “Noots” Simmons, age 75 of Wingfield, KY, departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on March 8, 1943 to the late James W. and Sallie Hawks Simmons. He was married to Redea Wilson Simmons,

who survives.

Noots was a carpenter, farmer and a member of Wingfield United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— two daughters, Teresa Bowley and Janice Duke (Sammie) both of Bowling Green; three brothers, James Simmons (Jean), Lawrence “Bunny” Simmons (Jane) and Bennie “Buck” Simmons (Donna) all of Wingfield; one sister, Sandy Miller (Jerry) of Wingfield; eight grandchildren, Nikki Bowley, Karin Bowley, Savannah Bowley, Makaila Palmer, Brooke Duke, Addie Miller, Macy Miller and Leroy Miller; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Delphia Buchanan, and five brothers, Charlie, Raymond, Guy “Tootle”, J.C. and Ernest Simmons.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Fresenius Kidney Center, 262 Natchez Trace , Bowling Green, KY 42104.

Interment will be in Wingfield Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 AM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 until time of service at

Wingfield United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019

Wingfield United Baptist Church