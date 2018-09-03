Logo


ROY WAYNE NEWPORT

on 03/09/2018 |

Roy Wayne Newport, 82, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 8, 2018 at his home in Tompkinsville. He was born September 2, 1935 in Monroe County, Kentucky to the late Charlie Elton Newport and Permelia Elizabeth Hammer. He was a retired school bus driver for The Monroe County Board of Education and a retired farmer. He was a member of the Tompkinsville Church of Christ. He served in the United States Army for four years.

He is survived by his wife Betty Jean (Ross) Newport of Tompkinsville, one son: Jeffery Wayne Newport of Tompkinsville, one daughter: Lori Ann Petett of Tompkinsville. Three brothers: John Frank Newport and wife Katie of Springfield, MO, Stanley Lee Newport and wife Jeanette of Shepardsville, KY and David Elton Newport and wife Marsha of Glasgow, KY. One sister: Barbara Knight and husband Bob of Johnson City, TN. Six grandchildren: Jeffery Todd Newport, Tacey Renea Newport, Parker Curtis Petett, Spencer Ross Petett and wife Cassie, Hunter Brooke Petett, Donjheraye Newport. Four great-grandchildern: Hayden Wayne Newport, William Cade Newport, Brynn Elizabeth-Ann Newport, and Maddox Raine Newport.

In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by brother Ronald Guy Newport and Grandchild Jordan Kyle Newport.

Pallbearers are: Dr. Tony Carter, Tommy Hale, Larry Tim Ross, D.T Richardson, Scott Rush and James Graves.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and after 7:30 AM till funeral time on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral services will held Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

