on 12/11/2017 |

Royal William “Billy” Mansfield, 78 of Smiths Grove passed away Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at the Medical Center.

The Warren county native was a son of the late Cooksey and Margaret Adkinson Mansfield and is preceded in death by a sister Flossie Hammons and brother, Roy Mansfield.

He was in retail merchandising, a member, deacon and trustee at Forest Park Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife Jo Serena Mansfield; his daughter, Kimberly “Kim” Zetterstrom (Tom); three grandchildren, William Brian Hockstedler (Olivia), Erica Hockstedler, Jessica Zetterstrom; a great granddaughter, Chloe; two brothers, Joe Mansfield (Maybell) and Roy Atkison (Betty); a special nephew, Kelly Joe Mansfield with several nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-law, Eddie Wright (Diane) and Lynn Wright (Lori); two sisters-in-law, Linda Sue Johnson and Mary Ellen Clark.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to BGWC Humane Society, P O Box 1456, Bowling Green, Ky 42012-1456 or Forest Park Baptist Church, 520 Old Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101