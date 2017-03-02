Royce Allen Gentry, 52 of Glasgow, died Wednesday March 1, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was of the Southern Baptist faith and worshiped at Zion Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Wayne and Nora Margaret Mitchell Gentry and one brother, William L. McDaniel.

He survived by one brother, Anthony E. Gentry and his wife, Teresa; one sister, Debra Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Alyssa Gentry, Savanna Gentry, Shannon McDaniel, Leon Reynolds, Amanda Moulding, Lonnie McDaniel and his wife, Annette, David McDaniel, Cindy Herald and her husband, Nick. One sister-in- law, Tince McDaniel. A good friend, Guy West, and many cousins also survive.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm Sunday March 5, 2017 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm – 8:00pm Saturday March 4, 2017 and continue after 9:00 am until the time of services on Sunday March 5, 2017.