Royce B. Emmert

on 12/11/2017 |

Royce B. Emmert, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 10th, at his home.

Royce was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 25, 1939, a son of the late Uldean (Thompson) and Francis Emmert.

On March 12, 1964, in Gainsboro, TN, he married Carolyn Sue (Coots).
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He worked in construction and as a farmer throughout his life. He served in the National Guard.

Royce is survived by his wife, Sue Emmert, of Tompkinsville, KY; a daughter, Lindsey Pursley, and husband, Quentin of Owensboro, KY; four sons Lonnie Royce Emmert, and wife, Tonya L. of Tompkinsville, KY; Michael Kevin Emmert, and wife, Carolyn of Weatherford, TX; Kent Emmert, and wife, Annette, of Owensboro, KY; Stephen Doyle Emmert, and wife, Teena of Tompkinsville, KY; 15 grandchildren, Michael B., Timothy, Christopher, Tracey, Jeremey, Brandon, Charles, Katie, Morgin, Chase, Joshua, Morgan, Matthew, Garrett and Erin; 7 great grandchildren, Jayden, Emory, Raelyn, Trey Ausin, Paisley, Pyper, and Kyson.
Royce is also survived by three sisters, Margne Birge of Glasgow, KY; Madene Brady, and husband, Kenney, of Gallatin, TN, and Kathy Emmert of Tompkinsville, KY. One brother, Jerry Emmert, and wife, Jean, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than his parents, Uldean and Francis Emmert, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren, and brother-in-law, Randall Birge.
Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Thursday at 1:00 P.M.

Visitation is Wednesday 3:00-8:00 P.M., and Thursday, 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and 6:00 A.M.
Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

