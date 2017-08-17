Logo


ROYCE BARTLEY

on 08/17/2017 |

Royce Bartley, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 16th, at Cumberaland River Hospital in Celina, TN. Royce was born in Monroe County, KY on March 16, 1937, a son of the late Corrine (Parsley) and Jesse  Bartley. He was married to Sally Alene Myatt Bartley, who precedes him in death. He was a  retired school bus driver.

Royce is  survived by three sons Barry Bartley, of Versailes, KY; Michael Bartley, and wife, Dana, of Bourbonnais, IL; and Chris Bartley, of Tompkinsville, KY. 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is  Friday 5-8:00 P.M.  and Saturday 6-11A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Harlans Cross Road Cemetery.

