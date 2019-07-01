Logo


ROYCE EDGAR MILAM

on 01/07/2019

Royce Edgar Milam, 72, of Summer Shade, died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Monroe County.

Born July 10, 1946, in Burkesville, KY, he was a son of the late Richard and Clara White Milam. He worked in oil fields and farmed. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include, one daughter Melinda Milam, IN; two sons, Todd Milam and Chris Milam, both of Louisville; five sisters, Gretta (Randall) Rhoton, Eighty Eight, Linda (Joe) Wilson, Park City, Charlotte (David) Shaw, Summer Shade, Sharon (Neil) Samson, Glasgow, and Patty (Darrell) Gentry, Tompkinsville; three brothers, Harmon (Brenda) Milam, Summer Shade, Elvin (Ronnie) Milam, Eighty Eight, and Bobby (Carol) Milam, Glasgow; sister in law, Kathy Milam, Summer Shade; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death besides his parents, by two sons, Terry and Gregory Milam, one sister Gwen Rogers and one brother Daryl Milam.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Bobby Wood, officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM. and on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM.

