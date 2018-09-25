on 09/25/2018 |

Mr. Royce Preston Riddle of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Cumberland County Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at The Franciscan Alliance Health Care Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, having attained the age of 88 years, 9 months, and 27 days. He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 27, 1929, the son of Baker Riley and Noxie Jewell (Sell) Riddle. He was of Protestant faith, a U. S. Army Korean War Veteran, and a Supervisor for Bryant Heating and Air Conditioning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi Riddle, brother, Euell Riddle, and grandson, Preston Hartman..

He is survived by his wife, Norma Neeley Riddle of Indianapolis, Indiana, whom he wed on Saturday, September 3, 1955, his son, Thomas Riddle of Indianapolis, Indiana, his daughters, Sherri Friley of Ellettsville, Indiana and Sandra Riddle of Cudjoe Key, Florida, his brother, Keith Riddle of Burkesville, Kentucky, his sisters, Pauline Perdue of Winchester, Kentucky and Christine Allen of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Sherri’s children: Anji Audley, Jeremy Lewis, Misty Jacobs, Sandra’s children: Dustin Meador, Christina Pariente, Daniel Hartman, Preston Hartman deceased, John Hartman, Marshall Morlock, great-grandchildren, Nathan Audley, Jacob Audley, Eithan Jacobs, Emily Jacobs, Chelsea Lewis, Landon Lewis, Ocean Pariente, and Wild Pariente, and baby Preston Hartman.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018, until the funeral hour on Sunday. Burial will be in the Hardy Cemetery in the Bow Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.