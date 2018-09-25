Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ROYCE PRESTON RIDDLE

on 09/25/2018 |

Mr. Royce Preston Riddle of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Cumberland County Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at The Franciscan Alliance Health Care Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, having attained the age of 88 years, 9 months, and 27 days. He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 27, 1929, the son of Baker Riley and Noxie Jewell (Sell) Riddle. He was of Protestant faith, a U. S. Army Korean War Veteran, and a Supervisor for Bryant Heating and Air Conditioning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi Riddle, brother, Euell Riddle, and grandson, Preston Hartman..

He is survived by his wife, Norma Neeley Riddle of Indianapolis, Indiana, whom he wed on Saturday, September 3, 1955, his son, Thomas Riddle of Indianapolis, Indiana, his daughters, Sherri Friley of Ellettsville, Indiana and Sandra Riddle of Cudjoe Key, Florida, his brother, Keith Riddle of Burkesville, Kentucky, his sisters, Pauline Perdue of Winchester, Kentucky and Christine Allen of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Sherri’s children: Anji Audley, Jeremy Lewis, Misty Jacobs, Sandra’s children: Dustin Meador, Christina Pariente, Daniel Hartman, Preston Hartman deceased, John Hartman, Marshall Morlock, great-grandchildren, Nathan Audley, Jacob Audley, Eithan Jacobs, Emily Jacobs, Chelsea Lewis, Landon Lewis, Ocean Pariente, and Wild Pariente, and baby Preston Hartman.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018, until the funeral hour on Sunday. Burial will be in the Hardy Cemetery in the Bow Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ROYCE PRESTON RIDDLE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

 

TABITHA IRVIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
1:32 PM CDT on September 25, 2018
Expires:
1:00 PM CDT on September 26, 2018
Overcast
Currently
73°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 09/25 60%
High 81° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 09/26 60%
High 72° / Low 53°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Overcast
Thursday 09/27 10%
High 72° / Low 54°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.