Royce Roger Short, 80, of Smiths Grove died Saturday, April 22, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Monroe County the son of the late Johnnie C. and Allie Blankenship Short.

Roger was a longtime employee of Walbert Trucking in Glasgow and was a U. S. Army veteran. He was a member of and served with the D.A.V. Glasgow Chapter 20 Color Guard. In addition to the color guard, Roger was active with the D.A.V. coordinating transportation for local veterans to V.A. hospitals.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Jackson Short; 2 sons Greg Short (Kathy) of Smiths Grove and Chris Short (Pam) of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren Allison Short, Savanah Lindsey (Casey), Adam Garrett (Lindsey), Lynsey Wood (Brandon), Sarah Garrett, Gabby Short and Dillon Short; 4 great-grandchildren Madi Swayne, Eryn, Levi and Greyson Garrett and expected in May, Benjamin Lindsey. Several cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, April 25th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20. Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Monday and continue Tuesday until time for the service.