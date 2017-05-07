Ruby Cecille Madison, age 76, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on December 14, 1940 in Edmonson County to the late Ernie “Dick Pert” and Nealie Mae Ritter Sanders. She was the wife of the late Charles Walton Jaggers and Charles E. Madison.

Ruby was a certified pharmacy technician for Edmonson Drug Company and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory two daughters, Linda Sue Jaggers Guess and Donna Moore both of Brownsville, KY; one son, Michael Madison (Kim) of Brownsville, KY; seven grandchildren, Matthew Guess, Andrea Guess, Jacob Madison, Madison Moore, Janna Roof (Josh), Mason Moore and Josie Madison; one great granddaughter, Eliza Roof; several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Jaggers Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P. O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101-9908 or American Heart Assoc. 1212 Ashley Cr., Bowling Green, KY

42104.

VISITATION

12 Noon — 8pm, Thursday, July 6, 2017

9 -11 am, Friday, July 7, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Friday, July 7, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel