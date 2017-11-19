on 11/19/2017 |

Ruby Helen Pickett Deckard, 75, of Glasgow, died Saturday, November 18, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Scottsville, KY the daughter of the late Alvin Pickett and Vera Gass Pickett. She was a homemaker and member of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Glenda Gardner (Sammy) of Clarksville, TN, Vera Blythe (Gary) of Ft. Wayne, IN, Kimberly Kingrey (Randy) of Glasgow, KY and Tina S. Duvall (David) of Cave City, KY; 1 son James O. Deckard, Jr (Pauletta) of Glasgow, KY; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; 5 brothers Hershel Pickett of AL, Leo Pickett of FL, John Pickett of MO, Sam Pickett of GA and David Pickett of Glasgow; Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband James O. Deckard, Sr.; 1 daughter Alicia Robinson (Shannon); 2 sisters Lois Groce and Mae Goad; 2 brothers Kenneth and Hugh Pickett.

A private graveside service will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.