RUBY INEZ FORD SHIVE (UPDATED)

on 08/15/2018

Ruby Inez Ford Shive, 73, Glasgow, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at her residence.  Born December 2, 1944 in Tompkinsville, KY she was a daughter of the late Will and Chloe Ford. She was the widow of the late Don Roger Shive.  She retired from SKF and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two sons, Roger Shannon (Sherry Branstetter)  Shive, Hardyville, KY and Rickey (Monyonna) Shive, Bowling Green, KY; one step daughter, Pam (Mark) Ford, Tompkinsville; three grandchildren, Kaden Shive, Jarrod Shive, and Jannah Shive; one great grandchild, Paxton Shive; one brother Kenneth Ford; seven sisters, Joyce Embry, Bowling Green, Phyllis Pitcock, Tompkinsville, Kathryn Simpson, Tompkinsville, Runell Woodcock, Louisville, Cleo Palmore, IN, Jodean Young, IN and Jackie Anderson, Glasgow.

She was preceded in death besides her husband and parents, by two brothers Guydell Ford and Dennis Earl Ford and three sisters, Hazel Ritter, Nora Dye and Clarene Ray.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 17, 2018, 2:00-8:00 PM and on Saturday, August 18, 2018 after 8:00 AM until time of services at 1:00 PM.

