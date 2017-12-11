Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Ruby J. Watson

on 11/12/2017 |

Ruby J. Watson, age 82 of Glasgow, died Saturday November 11, 2017 at Glenview Health and Rehab in Glasgow. Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Ruby J. Watson”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Cindy Collins

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
53°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 11/12 40%
High 55° / Low 38°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Monday 11/13 10%
High 48° / Low 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/14 10%
High 54° / Low 39°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.