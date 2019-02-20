on 02/20/2019 |

Ruby Jean Grinstead Marsh, 84 of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her residence in Scottsville, KY. She was born June 13, 1934 in Allen County, KY to the late Eldon Johnson Grinstead and Lorene Johnson Grinstead Meador. She married the late Berlin C. Marsh Jr. in September, 1969. She was the co-owner of Marsh’s Variety Store, and was an employee at Scottscraft where she later retired. She was also a member of the Scottsville Church of Christ.

She is survived by one step-daughter; Berlinda Bazzell of Scottsville, KY.

Two step-sons; Derek Marsh of St. Petersburg, FL, and Barry Marsh of Enid, OK.

One brother; Edward Grinstead of Scottsville, KY.

One sister; Alice Brown of Scottsville, KY.

Two grandchildren; Emily Foster Pedigo and Galen Bazzell both of Scottsville, KY.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Cremation was chosen and a private service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home. Public Visitation will be from 11:00AM-4:00PM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Hosparus or Hope Center for Women and can be made at the funeral home.