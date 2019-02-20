Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RUBY JEAN GRINSTEAD MARSH

on 02/20/2019 |

Ruby Jean Grinstead Marsh, 84 of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her residence in Scottsville, KY. She was born June 13, 1934 in Allen County, KY to the late Eldon Johnson Grinstead and Lorene Johnson Grinstead Meador. She married the late Berlin C. Marsh Jr. in September, 1969. She was the co-owner of Marsh’s Variety Store, and was an employee at Scottscraft where she later retired. She was also a member of the Scottsville Church of Christ.

She is survived by one step-daughter; Berlinda Bazzell of Scottsville, KY.
Two step-sons; Derek Marsh of St. Petersburg, FL, and Barry Marsh of Enid, OK.
One brother; Edward Grinstead of Scottsville, KY.
One sister; Alice Brown of Scottsville, KY.
Two grandchildren; Emily Foster Pedigo and Galen Bazzell both of Scottsville, KY.
Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Cremation was chosen and a private service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home. Public Visitation will be from 11:00AM-4:00PM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Hosparus or Hope Center for Women and can be made at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RUBY JEAN GRINSTEAD MARSH”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUNIOR WILLIAMS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:06 PM CST on February 20, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Overcast
Currently
54°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 02/20 50%
High 56° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 51° / Low 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 02/22 90%
High 49° / Low 47°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.