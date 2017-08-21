Logo


RUBY JESSIE

on 08/21/2017 |

Ruby  Jessie age 87 of Edmonton passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.   She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Okla Mae Coomer Bennett. Ruby was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two sons: Roger (Cathy) Jessie of Edmonton, Jeff Jessie of Charlestown, Indiana; one daughter Janet Sexton Emmett of Glasgow; two brothers Lawrence Walton and Odell Bennett both of Edmonton; one sister Ovalee Finn of Edmonton; seven grandchildren:  Aaron Jessie of Columbis, Indiana, Dr. Ashley Matney of Glasgow, Tammy Tarter of Sparksville, Roxanna Herald of Prices Creek, Eric  Sexton of Edmonton, Linda Jessie of New Albany, Indiana and Crystal Hooper of Paris, Kentucky; 7great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Willie Jessie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Wednesday and after 9:00 AM  Thursday at the funeral home.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Walter Jessie and a brother Justin Bennett.

