Ruby Jewell Watson

on 11/13/2017 |

Ruby Jewell Watson 82 of Glasgow died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Glenview Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Harry D. and Lela May Matthews Button and wife of the late Travis Reynolds Watson, Jr… Mrs. Watson was a member of the Boyd’s Creek United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Rita Higdon of Glasgow; a son Barry Watson (Teresa) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Brian Watson (Jen), Kasey Watson (Corey McCallum), Jeremy Akers (Crystal) and Michael Higdon (Sherryl); 10 great grandchildren C. J., Amanda, Makayla (David), Chase, Jordyn, Tyler, Matthew, JoLee, Amber (Dylan) and Arial (Blake); 6 great great grandchildren Carolynn Rose, Isabella, Chase, Tyler, Skylar and Xander; a sister Wilma Landrum and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Steve Higdon, 2 brothers Terrell and Carl Button and a great great grandchild Addilynn Higdon.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 5:00pm Monday at the funeral home.

