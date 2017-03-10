Logo


RUBY LOIS ACREE

on 10/03/2017 |

Ruby Lois Acree, age 74 of Edmonton passed away at Metcalfe County Health Care on Monday, October 2nd. Lois was a member of the Edmonton United Methodist Church and she was a homemaker. She was the daughter of William Leon Jessie and Ruthie Fields Jessie.

Lois is survived by her husband Joe Acree. Nieces; Genie, Lucy, Kim, and Tammy; and her Aunts and Uncles.

Lois was proceeded in death by her parents, as well as her Brother, Joe Jessie.

Funeral Services will be held at 1pm on Friday, October 6th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.

