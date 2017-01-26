Ruby Lucille Froedge age 85 of Edmonton went to be with her heavenly Father on
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Metcalfe Healthcare Center in Edmonton. Ruby
was a member of Trinity Christian Outreach Church.
She is survived by two sons.JD (Lisa) Bragg of Glasgow and Eddie Eldridge of Edmonton. Three daughters,Barbara (Rondal) Boston of Mt Sterling, Kentucky. Brenda (Steve) Paronto of Edmonton. Carol (Terry) Taylor of Hartford City, Indiana. A son in law Freddie
Froedge of Edmonton. Ten grandchildren. Josh (Amy) Froedge, Teresa (Eddie)
Firkins, Grace (Brett) Hillis, Johnathan (Jordan) Bragg, April (Matt) Davis, Meagan
(Todd) Creek, Richard (Shannon) Boston, Samantha (Terry) Wilson, Shawn Taylor
and Jennifer (Dan) Elliott. Twenty great grandchildren and two great great
grandchildren. One brother Earl Fields and a sister Helen Gassaway both of
Edmonton also survive.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Dewey S. and
Leo Fields. Two daughters, Debbie Froedge and Sandra Eldridge, two
grandchildren SGT. Eric Toth and Heather Bragg, great grandson Tuff Bishop
Creek, three brothers Ray, Buford and Bedford Fields and a sister May Wiley.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in
Edmonton with burial in the Janes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM
until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.