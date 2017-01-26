Ruby Lucille Froedge age 85 of Edmonton went to be with her heavenly Father on

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Metcalfe Healthcare Center in Edmonton. Ruby

was a member of Trinity Christian Outreach Church.

She is survived by two sons.JD (Lisa) Bragg of Glasgow and Eddie Eldridge of Edmonton. Three daughters,Barbara (Rondal) Boston of Mt Sterling, Kentucky. Brenda (Steve) Paronto of Edmonton. Carol (Terry) Taylor of Hartford City, Indiana. A son in law Freddie

Froedge of Edmonton. Ten grandchildren. Josh (Amy) Froedge, Teresa (Eddie)

Firkins, Grace (Brett) Hillis, Johnathan (Jordan) Bragg, April (Matt) Davis, Meagan

(Todd) Creek, Richard (Shannon) Boston, Samantha (Terry) Wilson, Shawn Taylor

and Jennifer (Dan) Elliott. Twenty great grandchildren and two great great

grandchildren. One brother Earl Fields and a sister Helen Gassaway both of

Edmonton also survive.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Dewey S. and

Leo Fields. Two daughters, Debbie Froedge and Sandra Eldridge, two

grandchildren SGT. Eric Toth and Heather Bragg, great grandson Tuff Bishop

Creek, three brothers Ray, Buford and Bedford Fields and a sister May Wiley.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in

Edmonton with burial in the Janes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM

until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.