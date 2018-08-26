Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Ruby Nell Scott

on 08/26/2018 |

Mrs. Ruby Nell Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 72 years, 11 months, and 11 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, September 13, 1945, the daughter of George C. and Ada Bell Killman Scott. She was a member of Red Banks United Methodist Church and a Seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corporation and OshKosh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Blackeye” Spears, whom she wed Thursday, May 23, 1963, brothers, J. C. Scott, Ervin Scott, James Scott, and great-grandson, Weston Blake Melton. She is survived by her children, Belinda (and Mike) Lundy, Beverly (and Dewayne) Davidson, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, step-children, David (and Debbie) Spears, Bonnie (and George) Aikins, Sue (and Bill) Howard, Kathy (and Jody) Addair, all of Indiana, siblings, Annie Blakley, Wanda Scott, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Kathy (and Tony) Starks of Scottsville, Kentucky, special niece, Patty Sewell of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Rachael Lundy, Jacob Lundy, Nicole Spears, Amber Melton, Bailey Davidson, great-grandchildren, Fallon Baxter, Maddison Kerney, Hendrick Nash, Kayden Melton, and Canyon Melton, and special friends, Joey Roach and Carolyn Cook. The Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Spears-Scott Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018 until the funeral hour on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620 or www.mds-foundation.org.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Ruby Nell Scott”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/26 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 08/27 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 20%
High 90° / Low 71°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.