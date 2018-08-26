on 08/26/2018 |

Mrs. Ruby Nell Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 72 years, 11 months, and 11 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, September 13, 1945, the daughter of George C. and Ada Bell Killman Scott. She was a member of Red Banks United Methodist Church and a Seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corporation and OshKosh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Blackeye” Spears, whom she wed Thursday, May 23, 1963, brothers, J. C. Scott, Ervin Scott, James Scott, and great-grandson, Weston Blake Melton. She is survived by her children, Belinda (and Mike) Lundy, Beverly (and Dewayne) Davidson, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, step-children, David (and Debbie) Spears, Bonnie (and George) Aikins, Sue (and Bill) Howard, Kathy (and Jody) Addair, all of Indiana, siblings, Annie Blakley, Wanda Scott, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Kathy (and Tony) Starks of Scottsville, Kentucky, special niece, Patty Sewell of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Rachael Lundy, Jacob Lundy, Nicole Spears, Amber Melton, Bailey Davidson, great-grandchildren, Fallon Baxter, Maddison Kerney, Hendrick Nash, Kayden Melton, and Canyon Melton, and special friends, Joey Roach and Carolyn Cook. The Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Spears-Scott Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018 until the funeral hour on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620 or www.mds-foundation.org.