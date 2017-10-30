Logo


RUBY OWEN DOBSON

on 10/30/2017

Ruby Owen Dobson, age 91, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. She was a well respected teacher for Hart County School System, longtime bookkeeper for Dobson Pontiac GMC Truck and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church. Ruby endeared herself to all by loving and caring for everyone she met, leaving her mark on their lives and changing them for the better.

She was the daughter of the late William B. Owen and the late Virgie Thompson Owen and devoted wife of 62 years to the late Gerald V. Dobson Sr.

She is survived by one son, Gerald V. “Jerry” Dobson and wife Jane, Bowling Green, KY; two grandsons, Gerald V. “Jarrett” Dobson III and wife Tabatha, Samuel Patrick “Pat” Dobson; 3 great grandsons, 2 great granddaughters;a twin sister, Robbie Kane, Louisville, KY; three nephews, Bill Kane and wife Cheri, Louisville, KY, Dr. David Lewis M.D. and wife Paige, Martinsville, VA and William Vincent Roland and wife Carla, Spokane, WA.

Visitation will be 12:00 noon – 2:00 pm Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. A memorial service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hart County Historical Society or a charity of your choice.

