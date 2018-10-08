Logo


RUBY RENFRO KINSER

on 08/10/2018 |

Ruby Renfro Kinser, age 87, of Chalybeate, KY departed this life on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at her daughter’s home. The Edmonson County native was born December 2, 1930 to the late Henry Renfro and Idena Campbell Renfro. She was the loving wife of James “Bud” Kinser, who preceded her in death.

Ruby was a homemaker most of her life, and also worked as a supervisor at Kellwood Sewing Factory in Brownsville where she was surrounded by loyal, loving employees. She was a member of Chalybeate United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– two daughters, Vicki Wood (Steve) of Chalybeate and Janet Webb (Frank) of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Lysette Daniels (Matt), Kelley Napier (Larry) and Dex Wood and three great grandchildren, Makenzie Daniels, Brycen Daniels and Lexey Napier. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Stewart and six brothers, Cecil Renfro, Conard Renfro, Marvis Renfro, Clifford Renfro, Julian Renfro and Ben Renfro.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 1:30 pm, Sunday, August 12, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, August 12, 2018

Kinser Cemetery

