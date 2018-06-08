Logo


RUBY SMITH DAVIDSON ADMAS

on 08/06/2018 |

Mrs. RUBY (SMITH) DAVIDSON ADAMS, age 67, of Burkesville, Kentucky, widow of Jerry Adams, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at The University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughter, Nikki ( John) McCloughan of Burkesville, Kentucky, stepsons, Steven (Jessica) Adams of Scottsville, Kentucky, Jason Adams of Glasgow, Kentucky and Michael Adams of Glasgow, Kentucky, sister, Alice (Carl) Baker of Pineville, Kentucky, brother, Glen Ray Smith of Pineville, Kentucky, 2 grandchildren and several step-grandchildren.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

