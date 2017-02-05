Rumbsey T. “Grumpy” Cook, age 91, of Pig, KY, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County, KY, native was born September 21, 1925, to the late Coleman and Nellie Bird Cook. He was married to Lizzie Bell Dossey Cook who survives.

Rumbsey was an inspector for the Naval Ordinance Plant in Louisville, KY, a WWII Navy veteran and a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife he is survived by one son, Allen Cook (Jean) of Gilbert, SC; one daughter, Teresa Sneary (Mike) of Three Rivers, MI; one brother, Leo Cook (Bonnie) of Cedar Springs, KY; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Cooper and two brothers, Alvin Cook and Marvin “Sock” Cook.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lambert Cemetery: c/o Malcolm Doyle, Malcolm Doyle Rd. Park City, KY 42160.

Interment will be at Lambert Cemetery with Bro. Malcolm Doyle officiating.

VISITATION

3 pm – 8 pm, Sunday, February 5, 2017

9 am – 11 am, Monday, February 6, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Monday, February 6, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel