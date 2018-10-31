Logo


RUNELLE BARTLEY TAYLOR

on 10/31/2018 |

Runelle Bartley Taylor, age 94, of Gamaliel passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was born August 11, 1924 in Monroe County, KY to the Oscar Bartley and Lee Ann Petett Bartley. She was united in marriage with her late husband James E. Taylor on October 14, 1943 in Lamb, KY. Through the years she was employed with the Haywood Manufacturing Company. She was also a devoted member of the Gamaliel Church of Christ.

She is survived by: two sons Jerry Taylor and wife Carol of Alvaton, KY and Jimmy Taylor and wife Elizabrth of Gamaliel, KY; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild survives.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by three brothers: Eston Bartley, Truman Bartley, and Harley Bartley.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel, Burial will follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery. Bernie Barton and Michael Miller will conduct the funeral service. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel. Visitation will continue on Sunday, November 4, 2018 from 7:30 AM – 2:00 PM.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gamaliel Cemetery can be made at the funeral home.

