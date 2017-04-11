RUNNIN’ FOR RAYLEE WILL BE ON NOVEMBER 11TH AT ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

on 11/04/2017 |

Runnin’ for Raylee is a 1 mile color run and 5K which will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Allen County-Scottsville High School. “It’s wonderful to have community event and fundraiser in honor of one of our students, and we hope our Austin Tracy (AT) and Barren County School families will participate,” stated AT Principal Joey Bunch. Proceeds from the run will be donated to Norton Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House in Louisville, Kentucky in honor of Raylee Harston, a preschool student at Austin Tracy Elementary School.

“There are some people that just look for and reflect the joy in all things no matter what life brings them, and Raylee is one of those people wrapped up in a little package. She has faced many challenges in her short life, but has always faced them courageously with God, her family and friends beside her. Although she is the one facing difficulty, it is Raylee that lifts us up with that sweet smile and attitude. We salute her for her strength and love of life,” stated Rebecca Warren, BCS Speech/Language Pathologist. Raylee Ann Harston, was born on December 21, 2012, to Chad and Misty Harston. Immediately after birth, Raylee was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. New mothers long for the day to hold their newborn baby, but Misty was only able to hold her daughter for a few minutes in the NICU at before she was rushed to Louisville.

After Raylee arrived to the NICU at Norton Children’s Hospital, the doctors diagnosed her with Truncus Arteriosus which is a rare heart defect, in which a single blood vessel exits the heart, instead of the usual two vessels. This occurs in less than 1 out of every 10,000 live births. Raylee also has a severe leak in her aortic valve, with a narrow pulmonary artery. Raylee had her first open heart surgery at only six days old to make repair and add a conduit to serve as the second blood vessel since she was only born with one. Unfortunately, this is not a permanent fix and will need to be replaced as the artificial piece will not grow as she grows.

At two years of age, Raylee needed another surgery to open the narrow pulmonary artery. The doctors were able to use a stent that could be expanded as she grows. At the beginning of this year, at age 4, Raylee went back into surgery to expand the stent.

On August 22, 2017, four year old Raylee had her second open heart surgery to replace the conduit, as she had outgrown the one that was placed at 6 days old. This was a planned surgery, so the Harstons tried to prepare themselves and a 4 year old for open heart surgery. Raylee came out of this surgery and was sent home rather quickly, but she did have some complications. Raylee’s parents did not expect what happened next, as the complications continued to worsen and cause Raylee such pain.

Only two days after being home from the hospital, the Harstons made a terrifying call to 911 because Raylee was screaming with chest pains. One of the complications caused a blood clot that formed on her heart, and Raylee was sent home with medication to help, but the family’s fear of the worse became a reality. Raylee’s blood clot had detached from her heart, and she was having an active heart attack. They rushed her by car back to Nortons Children’s

Hospital. After a few days and lots of testing, they found that a large blood clot half the size of her heart was entangled and pressing on her heart, which meant immediate open heart surgery.

On September 5, 2017, Raylee had her third and fourth open heart surgeries. When the large blood clot was found, the doctors removed it immediately, and then Raylee was rushed into her third open heart surgery. The doctors again replaced the conduit that they had replaced just a few short days ago. Surgery seemed successful; she was sent to recovery.

Before the family could see her, Raylee became unstable with bleeding. The doctors had to rush to open her chest back up around midnight to find and stop the bleeding. This would be her fourth open heart surgery. Due to the events that took place on that day, the doctors thought it would be best to leave her on the breathing machine overnight.

Raylee spent a total of 22 days in the hospital and was so ready to be home and heal on her own; however, before leaving the hospital, Raylee developed an infection in her heart called Endocarditis. She was then taken to surgery to have a broviac placed in her chest, which is like a central line so that she could receive large doses of very strong antibiotics straight to her heart for 6 weeks. Fortunately Chad and Misty were able to do this at home with instruction from the home health nurse. Raylee had another surgery to have the broviac removed after 6 weeks and was back in school on the seventh week after her fourth open heart surgery.

Following the last surgery, Raylee continues to improve. She will need other surgeries throughout her life as she outgrows the conduit which will need to be replaced until she is an adult. The stent will also need to be expanded as she grows. The doctors are hoping that the severe leak in her aortic valve will hold off until she is an adult.

Raylee returned to school in mid-October. “Raylee is a bright light that shines daily at our school. When she returned, her smile was so refreshing that it reminded me why I do what I do everyday,” said Principal Joey Bunch. Raylee attends preschool with her other peers at Austin Tracy Elementary. Her preschool teacher, Jessica Gschwend, says that she “is one tough little girl who has had a hard fight, but she doesn’t let that slow her down and get in the way. She is always happy, eager to learn and ready to go!”

Raylee’s parents, Chad and Misty Harston, want to express to everyone how grateful they are for all the prayers that have been sent up for Raylee. “Those prayers have definitely been answered,” said Principal Bunch.

For more information about Runnin’ for Raylee, please call (270) 622-4119.