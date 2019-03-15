on 03/15/2019 |

Russell Bryant Estes was born in Metcalfe County to the late Ralph Estes and Ova Lee Keltner Estes on April 21, 1938, and died February 19, 2019, at his home.

Russell graduated in the last class to attend Edmonton High School in 1956. He continued his education, attending Western Kentucky University where he graduated with a degree in History. As someone who appreciated education, he also attended University of Louisville Law School and University of Southern Georgia. He returned to Western Kentucky University to study statistics and real estate.

Russell worked in marketing at Six Flags Over Georgia before returning to Metcalfe County, where he founded Estes Realty and Appraisal Company. He grew his company by promoting the beautiful Metcalfe County farmland to people outside Kentucky. He advertised land through Mother Earth News and responded to each inquiry personally. The migrating people searching for the serenity of rural life and aided by the hospitality of Metcalfe Countians, has forever changed and enhanced the culture of the county.

Russell loved to play tennis, a love which he shared with people of all ages by coaching, teaching and encouraging their participation, He never missed an opportunity to be involved with tennis, often buying rackets and paying fees, including tuition at private camps, for any child that showed an interest in tennis. During the spring, he could be found on the tennis court or following his “protégés” to various tennis tournaments.

In addition to tennis, Russell was passionate about history. He enjoyed tracing his family heritage through generations which frequently led him to remote cemeteries searching for the final resting places of his ancestors. He also had a passion for preserving his family farm, passed down to him by his father and mother. He spent countless hours cleaning and restoring the historic house located on the farm.

Russell is survived by many cousins and friends, who will greatly miss his wit and friendship. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bowling Park by family and friends on March 23, 2019, at 2:00 to 4:00, with remarks to begin at 2:30 followed by a dedication of the Russell Estes Tennis Courts.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Metcalfe County Athletic Department for maintenance of the Russell B. Esters Tennis Courts.