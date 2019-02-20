Logo


RUSSELL BRYANT ESTES

on 02/20/2019

Russell Bryant Estes, age 80 of Edmonton, Ky. died February 19, 2019 . A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of the McMurtrey Funeral Home.

