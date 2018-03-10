Logo


RUSSELL COUNTY WOMAN ARRESTED FOR 3RD DUI

on 10/03/2018

On October 1st, 2018 at approximately 12:15 PM CST Trooper Billy Begley was on Campbellsville Rd attempting to locate a stolen gray 2006 Ford Escape. Trooper Begley observed the suspect vehicle travelling south bound on Ky 55. When Trooper Begley initiated his emergency equipment in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, the driver fled and ran through a red light at the bypass intersection of north KY 55. The driver exited the vehicle as she began to enter congested traffic while approaching the town square. Trooper Begley and other KSP personnel were able to apprehend the female.

The driver of the vehicle, 36 year old Terri Garner of Russell Springs, was arrested and charged with DUI 3rd offense (aggravating circumstances), fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), failure to wear seatbelts, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and disregarding a traffic control device. Trooper Zach Scott also charged Garner with TBUT or DISP-auto $500 or more but less than $10,000; she was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

