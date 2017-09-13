Logo


Russell Duff Brown, Jr.

on 09/13/2017

 

 

Russell Duff Brown, Jr., age 70, of Edmonton passed away on Tuesday, September 12 at his home. He was the son of the late Russell Duff Brown Sr and Phyllis Quaife Brown. Russell was a Maintenance Foreman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Russell is survived by his wife, Peggy Brown of Edmonton,  two Sons, Russell (Darlene) Brown III of Edmonton and Harold Brown of Suison, California. Two Daughters, Kelly (Chris) Mogeer of Greeley, Alaska and Michelle (Richard) Wood of Hiseville. Two Sisters, Darlene Shields of Illinois and Patricia Ward of North Carolina. Nine Grandchildren and Six Great-Grandchildren also survive. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Charlene Brown. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 18 at 1:00 PM at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Monday from 9:00AM until time of service.

