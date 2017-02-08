Logo


RUSSELL VINCENT

on 08/02/2017 |

Russell Vincent, 72 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 in Louisville, KY

He was the son of the late Henry and Lillian Taylor Vincent and is preceded in death by two brothers, Junior and Edward and one sister, Maggie Marie Pennington, his mother in law, Pheba Brown.   He was a farmer and a born again Christian.  Russell loved woodcrafts and singing gospel music.

His survivors include his wife of 28 years Bonita Brown Vincent; two sons, Anthony Vincent (Jessica Freeman), Trenton Vincent and one daughter, Angelia Vincent; four sisters, Rosie Hayes, Mary Alvey (Walter) Jeanette Brooks (Coy), Joyce Sanders (Jim); one brother, Roger Dale Vincent (Robin), one sister in law, Frances McCombs, several nieces and nephews and father-in-law, Louis Brown

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at Oak Forest Baptist Church.  Arrangements are by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

