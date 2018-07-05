Logo


Russell Wilson

on 05/07/2018 |

Russell Wilson, 73 of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 6, 2018 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was the son of the late Roland and Anna Louise Manco Wilson.  He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Logan.  He was retired from Holley Carburetor, a farmer, a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church and a US Navy Veteran.

His survivors include his wife of 52 years Wanda Wilson; two daughters, Rollanda Jones and Jeannie Rollenhagen; five grandchildren, Christopher Jones, Austin Jones, Maryanna Rollenhagen, George Rollenhagen IV, Brady Jones; one aunt, Earline Wilson; a brother-in-law, Tim Logan; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial and Military Honors at Plum Springs Cemetery.  Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home

