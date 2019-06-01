Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RUSSELLVILLE MAN ARRESTED AT MOBILE HOME PARK IN GLASGOW

on 01/06/2019 |

On 12/19/2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Eastbrook Mobile Home Park in reference to a noise complaint.

Officer Allen Riffle made contact with Steven Rutledge and located a pipe used to smoke Methamphetamine as well as a small amount of Methamphetamine.

Steven Rutledge of Russellville Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication-Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

The arrest was made by Officer Allen Riffle, assisted by Officer A J Rees and Sgt. Steven Fields.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RUSSELLVILLE MAN ARRESTED AT MOBILE HOME PARK IN GLASGOW”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
35°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/06 10%
High 59° / Low 44°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 40%
High 60° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/08 10%
High 59° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.