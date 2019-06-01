RUSSELLVILLE MAN ARRESTED AT MOBILE HOME PARK IN GLASGOW

on 01/06/2019 |

On 12/19/2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Eastbrook Mobile Home Park in reference to a noise complaint.

Officer Allen Riffle made contact with Steven Rutledge and located a pipe used to smoke Methamphetamine as well as a small amount of Methamphetamine.

Steven Rutledge of Russellville Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication-Control Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

The arrest was made by Officer Allen Riffle, assisted by Officer A J Rees and Sgt. Steven Fields.