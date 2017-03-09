RUSSELLVILLE MAN CHARGED IN INTERNET CRIME

on 09/03/2017 |

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Thomas A. Mason, 23, on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Mr. Mason was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Russellville on Thursday where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Mason is currently charged with twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.